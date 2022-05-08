Medifast (NYSE:MED) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:MED opened at $181.51 on Wednesday. Medifast has a 1 year low of $161.44 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average of $195.45.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Medifast by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Medifast by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

