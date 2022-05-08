Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

DOOR opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.18. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 539.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

