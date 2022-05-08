Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.