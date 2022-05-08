Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $528.66 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.01. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $63,387.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 644,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 858.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 966.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 87,173 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 370.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

