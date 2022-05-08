BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOU. TD Securities upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.23.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$72.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market cap of C$23.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.22. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$28.02 and a 1 year high of C$74.50.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.6699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,447,594.10.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

