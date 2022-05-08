TD Securities Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.23.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$72.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$23.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$28.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.50.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

