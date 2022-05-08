Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$67.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.87% from the company’s previous close.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Spin Master in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.58.

TSE TOY opened at C$47.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58. Spin Master has a one year low of C$37.88 and a one year high of C$54.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.20.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

