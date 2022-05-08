Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$33.50 at National Bankshares

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

UNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.07.

TSE:UNS opened at C$28.13 on Friday. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$12.33 and a one year high of C$33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,081.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.36.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$504.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

