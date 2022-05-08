Stifel Nicolaus Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$62.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.58.

TSE TOY opened at C$47.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.20. Spin Master has a one year low of C$37.88 and a one year high of C$54.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

