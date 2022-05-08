Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$65.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Spin Master from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.58.

TSE TOY opened at C$47.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.20. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$37.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

