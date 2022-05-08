Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Cut to Reduce at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a C$147.00 price target on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections to a hold rating and set a C$135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a C$142.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$147.86.

WCN opened at C$163.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$41.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$172.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$167.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$144.20 and a 12 month high of C$183.55.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.5100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.92%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

