BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 500 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.25) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BP.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.12) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.68) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($4.75) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.12) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

