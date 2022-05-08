Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

WDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.04.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDO stock opened at C$13.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.93. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$9.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$85.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,346.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total value of C$468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$255,996.18. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.