Raymond James Analysts Give Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) a C$3.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WEF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of WEF opened at C$2.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.04. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.82 million and a PE ratio of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$327.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

