Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WTE. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

TSE WTE opened at C$33.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$16.30 and a 52-week high of C$36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.65.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

