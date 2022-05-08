Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) PT Raised to GBX 3,000

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EDV. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($16.44) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.73) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.23) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,375.20 ($29.67).

EDV opened at GBX 2,050 ($25.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,965.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,824.24. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 1,505 ($18.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,176 ($27.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

