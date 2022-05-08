UBS Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £150 Price Target

UBS Group set a £150 ($187.38) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.13) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($195.80) to £134.50 ($168.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £138 ($172.39) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £146.53 ($183.05).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,500 ($106.18) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,662.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is £104.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a 1-year high of £162.75 ($203.31).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.