BMO Capital Markets Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$37.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$27.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.40 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.20.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.