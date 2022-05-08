Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZZZ. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

ZZZ stock opened at C$27.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.40 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.20.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

