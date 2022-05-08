Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £134.50 ($168.02) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £138 ($172.39) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($193.63) to £138 ($172.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.13) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £159.90 ($199.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £146.53 ($183.05).

FLTR opened at GBX 8,500 ($106.18) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a one year high of £162.75 ($203.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.94 billion and a PE ratio of -35.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,662.21 and its 200 day moving average price is £104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

