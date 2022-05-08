BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.25) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.68) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.25) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.74) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 509.38 ($6.36).

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at GBX 426.65 ($5.33) on Thursday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 430.75 ($5.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £83.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 381.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 368.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. BP’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($385.71). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($464.02). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 268 shares of company stock valued at $104,921.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.