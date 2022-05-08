Greatland Gold’s (GGP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 26 ($0.32) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Shares of LON GGP opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £526.83 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21. Greatland Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.31).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.