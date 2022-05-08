Fiera Capital Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.60 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSZ. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.07.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$9.51 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$9.36 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.96 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 125.74%.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,273,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,873,129.71.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

