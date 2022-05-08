Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.84 for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $133.11 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $124.20 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

