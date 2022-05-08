Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Decreased by Echelon Wealth Partners

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for European Commercial REIT in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Get European Commercial REIT alerts:

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$28.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is an increase from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.