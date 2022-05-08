Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Decreased by Echelon Wealth Partners

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for European Commercial REIT in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$28.87 million for the quarter.
Featured Articles
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.