Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.26.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$66.87 and a 1 year high of C$85.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.05. The stock has a market cap of C$20.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

