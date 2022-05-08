Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.22.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL stock opened at C$39.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$38.91 and a twelve month high of C$55.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$988.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$913.07 million. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.1799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.