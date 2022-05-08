Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Increased by KeyCorp

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.82.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 294.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after buying an additional 2,070,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

