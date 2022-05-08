Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 45.86% and a net margin of 63.35%.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Shares of ADES stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

ADES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 109,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 50,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions (Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.