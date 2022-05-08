PHX Minerals (PHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million.

PHX stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 million, a PE ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHX. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

About PHX Minerals (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

