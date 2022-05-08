Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. On average, analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

NYSE BRDG opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 81,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $274,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.