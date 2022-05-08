Ipsidy (AUID) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ipsidy stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. Ipsidy has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

In other news, insider Cecil N. Smith III bought 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $50,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUID. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ipsidy in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ipsidy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ipsidy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ipsidy in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ipsidy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

