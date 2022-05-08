Gevo (GEVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Gevo to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. Gevo has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.20.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 531.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

