Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

AGM stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

AGM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.