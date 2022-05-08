AdaptHealth (AHCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. AdaptHealth has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.