Sony Group (SONY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Sony Group to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, analysts expect Sony Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $83.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $83.09 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $475,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

