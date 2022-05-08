InterRent REIT (IIP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect InterRent REIT to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$50.27 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

