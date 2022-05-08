Aptose Biosciences (APTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 377,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

