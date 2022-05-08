ScanSource (SCSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. ScanSource has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $879.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

SCSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ScanSource by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ScanSource by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ScanSource by 72.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ScanSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

