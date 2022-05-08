Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $143.02. The company has a market capitalization of $764.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

