Pixelworks (PXLW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Pixelworks to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.27. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.53.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 222,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1,362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 185,802 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1,289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXLW. Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pixelworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

