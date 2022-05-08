Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 121,967 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 66,889 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.