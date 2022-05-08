Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($13.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,067 ($13.33) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($14.70) to GBX 1,159 ($14.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.24) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 895 ($11.18) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.75).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 926.60 ($11.58) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 934.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 903.99. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.35. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.21%.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($186,832.98). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.27) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($17,898.04).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

