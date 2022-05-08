Petrofac’s (PFC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PFC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.62) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

PFC stock opened at GBX 148.90 ($1.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £776.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.57. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.54).

In other Petrofac news, insider Sara Akbar acquired 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,269.83). Also, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.42), for a total value of £6,409.08 ($8,006.35).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

