InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IHG. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($70.08) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,635 ($70.39).

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,922 ($61.49) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,386 ($67.28). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,068.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,949.21. The firm has a market cap of £9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 42.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

