3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,840 ($22.99) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.97% from the company’s current price.

III has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.75) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($18.04) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.10).

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,260.50 ($15.75) on Friday. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,071 ($13.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,317.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,362.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.