IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($25.61) to GBX 2,000 ($24.98) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($25.86) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,680.50 ($20.99).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,321 ($16.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,357.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,575.58. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($23.46).

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($18.51), for a total transaction of £539,640.66 ($674,129.49). Also, insider Caroline Dowling purchased 1,300 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($17.90) per share, with a total value of £18,629 ($23,271.71). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,768.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

