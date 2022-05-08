Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.12) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.43) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.06) to GBX 790 ($9.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 725.40 ($9.06).

LON:OSB opened at GBX 539 ($6.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 407 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.60). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 542.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 533.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 21.10 ($0.26) dividend. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.56), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,133,666.46).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

