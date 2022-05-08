Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 88 ($1.10) on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.11 ($1.34). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. The company has a market cap of £271.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.49.

In related news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 32,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £29,838.90 ($37,275.33). Also, insider Will Hobman purchased 22,208 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($24,968.39).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

