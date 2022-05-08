Mondi’s (MNDI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,075 ($25.92).

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,586 ($19.81) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,475.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,707.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,088 ($26.08).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a €0.45 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Andrew King sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($17.58), for a total transaction of £131,878.11 ($164,744.67).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

